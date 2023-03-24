RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2023 ) :The Rawalpindi Waste Management Company(RWMC) has devised a comprehensive plan for the city's cleanliness during the holy month of Ramzan.

According to the RWMC spokesman, the mosque surrounding areas' cleanliness was ensured mainly during Taravih timings, while white powder was also sprinkled regularly around the prayer areas.

The RWMC cleaned nullahs and choked drains during continued rainfall since last night to ensure sanitation in several city areas.

He said that additional staff had been assigned duties in three shifts to ensure cleanliness round the clock during rains so that some sanitation-related problems could avoid becoming hurdles in the smooth water flow.

He informed RWMC workers removed hundreds of tons of waste in the Rawalpindi city areas while drains blocked during the rain had been opened immediately to have no problem with drainage in the city.

He said Commissioner Rawalpindi Laiqat Ali Chatta had directed the officials to shift the garbage daily to the landfill site.

The spokesman informed that the social mobilization and communication team of RWMC today carried out its campaign in Mosques located in the jurisdiction of UC 10 – Khabayan-Sir-Syed to create awareness about the importance of cleanliness.

He said this activity aimed to educate the public about the fundamental standards of cleanliness so that the citizens could apply these standards to make their surroundings neat and clean.

The teams asked the Masjid Imams / Khateebs to play their part in educating people about the importance of cleanliness in the light of Islamic teachings in the sermons of Friday prayer.

The teams request the general public that waste must be disposed of in the containers.