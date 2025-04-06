RWMC starts cleaning of Cricket stadium ahead of PSL matches

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2025) The Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) has started cleaning the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium ahead of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) cricket matches, which were scheduled to start on April 11.

According to the RWMC spokesman, to keep the area neat and clean, the RWMC deployed staff members, including sanitary workers and supervisors, in two shifts at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

Chief Executive Officer of RWMC Rana Sajid Safdar said the areas inside and outside the stadium, including the Double Road, were being cleaned daily, while workers would also be present during the matches till the end of the game.

Sajid said that waste bins were being placed from Faizabad to Double Road to ensure cleanliness.

At the same time, mobile cleaning teams will ensure the cleaning during the 11 matches scheduled to begin on April 11.

He urged the residents and visitors to cooperate with the RWMC staff and avoid throwing waste in open spaces.