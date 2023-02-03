RWMC starts Kashmir Solidarity Day cleanliness drive

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2023 ) :The Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) has started special cleanliness arrangements in the city areas connected with Kashmir Solidarity Day.

According to RWMC spokesman, Chief Executive Officer RWMC Ahmed Nawaz Gondal had deputed additional sanitary workers to thoroughly clean rallies, processions and public meeting routes.

Under the special cleanliness program, all routes and their vicinity were cleaned, and the waste containers were emptied.

The construction material or debris was also removed from the routes of the processions and its adjacent areas, while the white powder lining was also ensured.

He added that sanitary workers have also been deputed to clear all areas after the culmination of Kashmir solidarity day functions.

He urged the residents to cooperate with the RWMC staff and not throw waste and other materials in drains and the open.

Meanwhile, in his message, CEO RWMC Ahmed Nawaz Gondal said that the people of Pakistan stand with their oppressed Kashmiri brothers and will continue their political, diplomatic and moral support for their right to self-determination.

He urged the international community to play its role in stopping Indian atrocities in Kashmir.