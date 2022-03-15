RWMC starts Pakistan Day cleanliness drive

Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) on Tuesday kicked off its special cleanliness campaign for the Pakistan Day Parade on March 23, besides deploying additional sanitary workers

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) on Tuesday kicked off its special cleanliness campaign for the Pakistan Day Parade on March 23, besides deploying additional sanitary workers.

In a statement, Managing Director RWMC Awais Manzoor Tarrar said that a comprehensive plan had been devised on the eve of Pakistan Day.

Under the special cleanliness program, the area on Islamabad Expressway, which falls under the jurisdiction of RWMC, is being cleaned, and the waste containers are also being emptied.

The construction material or debris was also being removed from the Expressway adjacent areas while water was being sprinkled, Awais said.

He said that white power lining was also ensured on roads leading to Parade areas.

The MD urged the residents to cooperate with the RWMC staff and not throw waste and other materials in drains and the open.

He added that the city would also be thoroughly cleaned one day before Pakistan Day.