RWMC starts sanitation services in Kotli Sattian

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2025) Member of the Provincial Assembly, Punjab Bilal Yamin Satti on Wednesday said that the provision of sanitation services to the residents of Tehsil Kotli Sattian would play a vital role in providing a clean environment to the people.

He expressed these views while addressing the inauguration ceremony of the provision of sanitation services of Rawalpindi Waste Management Company(RWMC) under the ‘Suthra Punjab Program’ in Kotli Sttian.

The services were started under the private-public partnership.

Bilal said that world-class sanitation facilities would provide a hygienic environment to the residents, adding sanitation was not only the responsibility of the government but also the duty of the people to make their surroundings clean.

He urged the citizens to cooperate with the sanitation staff, throw garbage in waste containers and avoid dumping it on roads, drains and open plots.

The ceremony was attended by Assistant Commissioner Kotli Sattian Dr Emman Zafar, Chief Officer Kotli Sattian Imran Bukhari , CEO RWMC Rana Sajid Safdar and others.