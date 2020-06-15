UrduPoint.com
RWMC Sterilizes 302 Vacant Plots To Control Dengue

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 15th June 2020 | 06:50 PM

RWMC sterilizes 302 vacant plots to control dengue

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2020 ) :In order to prevent spread of dengue larvae 302 vacant plots have been sterilized form April 27 to June 13.

According to a Rawalpindi Waste Management Compnay (RWMC) spokesman, the company teams carried out mechanical sweeping and special washing operation with disinfectant especially rush areas including Pirwadhai bus stand,Fauji colony,Hazara colony,Diesel workshop,Ayub colony,Rehmatabad,Kahuta,Gujar Khan,Murree and Kalar Syeda areas.

The cleanliness operation was also carried out at various quarantine centers of the city to avoid the spread of COVID-19.

The spokesman said that RWMC was also creating awareness among residents urging them to wash hands regularly, keep distance, avoid shaking hands, and unnecessary visits to the markets.

