RWMC Stresses Adopting Preventive Measures To Avoid Dengue

Umer Jamshaid Published May 04, 2023 | 11:27 PM

Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC), on the directives of the Punjab government, making all-out efforts to raise awareness about lifecycle, prevalence, treatment and prevention of dengue

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2023 ) :Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC), on the directives of the Punjab government, making all-out efforts to raise awareness about lifecycle, prevalence, treatment and prevention of dengue.

Addressing a seminar here on Thursday, organized in collaboration with the Akhtar Hameed Memorial Trust in Union Council-6, RWMC Chief Executive Officer Rana Sajid Zafar educated the audience about the dengue virus and informed them about precautionary measures.

Rana urged citizens to maintain cleanliness in their houses, streets and surroundings and leave no place wet or with stagnant water so that dengue larvae could not breed. He stressed adopting cleanliness to fight against this lethal virus.

He said the core objective of holding the seminar was to make people aware of the dengue virus and its impact on human life.

Meanwhile, the RWMC spokesman said that the civic body continued the cleanliness of the city areas despite the rains.

The company deployed additional workers to clean and dredge major drains to avoid urban flooding.

The RWMC workers removed hundreds of tons of waste in the Rawalpindi city areas while drains blocked during the rains had been opened immediately to have any problems in the drainage of the city.

He said that complaints received on social media platforms were also being addressed instantly. In addition, the spokesman informed that RWMC communication teams conducted its door-to-door campaign in various areas of the city and distributed waste bags and pamphlets about the importance of cleanliness and prevention of dengue.

Furthermore, he urged the residents to register their complaints on helpline number 1139, which would be resolved immediately.

