RWMC "Suthra Punjab" Campaign In Full Swing

Faizan Hashmi Published December 08, 2024 | 07:30 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2024) The Rawalpindi Waste Management (RWMA)cleanliness drive launched on the instruction of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif was in full swing to keep the division neat and clean.

According to the RWMC spokesman, under the "Suthra Punjab" campaign, cleanliness of the urban and rural areas of all tehsils and districts was being carried out regularly. At the same time, waste containers were being repaired and mechanical sweeping of roads, metro bus stations, and washing were also done.

He said that the sanitation staff of RWMC had removed thousands of tonnes of garbage and rubbish from Rawalpindi city and other tehsils of the district.

He said complaints received on social media platforms were also being addressed while cleanliness of bus stands, graveyards, and other public places was also underway.

He said residents were informed through pamphlets, banners, and social media platforms about keeping their surroundings clean.

He added that to prevent the looming threat of smog this year under the title ‘Smog Safe Punjab' a grand cleaning operation had also been started to provide a smog-free environment to the residents of the city.

He appealed to the people to not burn waste and chemicals in the open as they were the major cause of smog, adding burning garbage was a legal offence as smoke and dust contributed to smog which was harmful to the environment and human health.

The spokesman urged the residents to ensure the spraying of water to prevent dust and to use masks and glasses, adding the promotion of tree plantation was vital for avoiding smog and checking environmental pollution. In case of any complaint, citizens were asked to register their complaints on helpline number 1139, which would be rectified immediately, he added.

