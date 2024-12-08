RWMC "Suthra Punjab" Campaign In Full Swing
Faizan Hashmi Published December 08, 2024 | 07:30 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2024) The Rawalpindi Waste Management (RWMA)cleanliness drive launched on the instruction of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif was in full swing to keep the division neat and clean.
According to the RWMC spokesman, under the "Suthra Punjab" campaign, cleanliness of the urban and rural areas of all tehsils and districts was being carried out regularly. At the same time, waste containers were being repaired and mechanical sweeping of roads, metro bus stations, and washing were also done.
He said that the sanitation staff of RWMC had removed thousands of tonnes of garbage and rubbish from Rawalpindi city and other tehsils of the district.
He said complaints received on social media platforms were also being addressed while cleanliness of bus stands, graveyards, and other public places was also underway.
He said residents were informed through pamphlets, banners, and social media platforms about keeping their surroundings clean.
He added that to prevent the looming threat of smog this year under the title ‘Smog Safe Punjab' a grand cleaning operation had also been started to provide a smog-free environment to the residents of the city.
He appealed to the people to not burn waste and chemicals in the open as they were the major cause of smog, adding burning garbage was a legal offence as smoke and dust contributed to smog which was harmful to the environment and human health.
The spokesman urged the residents to ensure the spraying of water to prevent dust and to use masks and glasses, adding the promotion of tree plantation was vital for avoiding smog and checking environmental pollution. In case of any complaint, citizens were asked to register their complaints on helpline number 1139, which would be rectified immediately, he added.
Recent Stories
Javed Masud Former Chief Excutive of Pakistan Credit Rating Agency (PACRA) Passe ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 December 2024
Melbourne Stars Relaunch Pakistan Supporters Bay for BBL 14
All three Khans of Bollywood ready to work in a film
PIA to start flight operations for Europe from Jan 10
Security forces eliminate 22 militants, six soldiers embrace martyrdom in KP ope ..
JUI-F announces Israel Murdabad conference
ICC Champions Trophy 2025 meeting once again postponed
Non-bailable arrest warrants issued for Rana Sanaullah
PM felicitates nation on weekly inflation rate dropping further to 3.5pc
Punjab CM to launch Karobar Card scheme to promote small businesses
More Stories From Pakistan
-
SSP chairs a meeting on Law order, crime statistics, on going operations11 minutes ago
-
PM urges people to play role in ensuring a corruption-free future21 minutes ago
-
Dr. Anosh Ahmed's book "Leadership 101" earns global acclaim21 minutes ago
-
Quality education, health top most priority of Govt: Qamarul Islam Raja21 minutes ago
-
Work orders issued Lahore development plan31 minutes ago
-
Vetrerinary experts, progressive farmers underscore need to establish livestock breeders forum31 minutes ago
-
MDCAT test conducts in Larkana peacefully31 minutes ago
-
Addition of 8 Hangor class submarines to bolster Pak Navy’s ‘offensive punch’: Naval Chief40 minutes ago
-
Missing pashtun twin boys reunited with family40 minutes ago
-
AC nabs 12 shopkeepers for violating notified price list40 minutes ago
-
Agriculture secretary unveils plan for cotton revival40 minutes ago
-
Syedaal condoles with NA Speaker on sister’s demise40 minutes ago