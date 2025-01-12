Open Menu

RWMC "Suthra Punjab" Campaign Underway

Umer Jamshaid Published January 12, 2025 | 05:30 PM

RWMC "Suthra Punjab" campaign underway

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2025) The Rawalpindi Waste Management (RWMC)cleanliness drive launched on the instruction of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif was in full swing to keep the division neat and clean.

According to the RWMC spokesman, under the "Suthra Punjab" campaign, cleanliness of all tehsils and districts' urban and rural areas was being carried out regularly. At the same time, waste containers were being repaired and mechanical sweeping of roads, metro bus stations, and washing were also done.

He said that the sanitation staff of RWMC had removed thousands of tones of garbage and rubbish from Rawalpindi city and other tehsils of the district.

He said complaints received on social media platforms were also being addressed while cleanliness of metro stations, bus stands, graveyards, and other public places was also underway. He said residents were informed about keeping their surroundings clean through pamphlets, banners, and social media platforms.

In case of any complaint, citizens were asked to register their complaints on helpline number 1139, which would be rectified immediately, he added.

