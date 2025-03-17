RWMC takes extensive steps to clean Ramazan Bazaars

The Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) as per the directives of Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Maryam Nawaz Sharif has taken extensive steps to clean the Ramadan Bazaars established in the Rawalpindi district

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2025) The Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) as per the directives of Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Maryam Nawaz Sharif has taken extensive steps to clean the Ramadan Bazaars established in the Rawalpindi district.

A RWMC spokesman, in a statement on Monday, said the special teams were working hard to maintain high standards of cleanliness in the eight Ramazan Bazaars.

Four sanitation workers, he said, were deployed in two shifts at each bazaar to provide a clean and healthy environment to the buyers.

“These workers are ensuring cleanliness in the bazaars on a regular basis, which includes matters such as immediate disposal of garbage, sweeping of roads and interior parts of the bazaar and emptying of garbage bins,” the spokesman added.

RWMC Chief Executive Officer Rana Sajid Safdar said that as per the vision of CM Maryam Nawaz, providing a clean and comfortable environment to the citizens during the holy month of Ramazan was their top priority.

He said that the senior officers of the company kept visiting the bazaars to review the cleaning arrangements and to identify any problems immediately and resolve them.

He said cleanliness was also being ensured around the Ramadan Bazaars and in the parking areas.

The spokesman said the RWMC was running an awareness campaign to make the citizens aware of the importance of cleanliness.

He appealed to the public to cooperate with the cleaning staff and throw garbage at the designated places so that high standards of cleanliness could be maintained. A healthy and pleasant environment could be made possible only with the participation and cooperation of the public.