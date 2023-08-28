RWMC to book smog SOPs' violators

Chief Executive Officer of Rawalpindi Waste Management Company(RWMC) Rana Sajid Safdar on Monday directed strict action against the violators of smog Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), saying no one would be allowed to burn the chemicals and waste in the garrison city

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2023 ) :Chief Executive Officer of Rawalpindi Waste Management Company(RWMC) Rana Sajid Safdar on Monday directed strict action against the violators of smog Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), saying no one would be allowed to burn the chemicals and waste in the garrison city.

According to the RWMC spokesman, the Secretary of Local Government had authorized the RWMC and Metropolitan Corporation of the city to register FIRs against those found involved in the burning of waste in the city.

He said that on the instruction of the Secretary Local Government Punjab, immediate measures were being taken to combat the looming threat of smog this year.

He said to mitigate the factors behind smog, RWMC was organizing walks, and seminars and conducting door-to-door campaigns to increase awareness among the people.

The spokesman informed that the communication teams of RWMC carried out its cleanliness and anti-smog awareness campaign in the areas of Union Council-9 Bangish Colony and asked the residents and shopkeepers of the area to play their part in educating the people about the importance of cleanliness.

He said the objective of the activity was to reach out to a maximum number of people, to educate the general public about the precautionary measures to avoid smog. The teams also distributed waste bags and leaflets among the people to educate them about the importance of cleanliness and the prevention of dengue and Smog.

The teams also asked the residents to ensure the spraying of water to prevent dust and to use masks and glasses.

He said that the promotion of tree plantation was vital for avoiding smog and checking environmental pollution.

He said that on the instructions of the Local Government department, Punjab, a grand cleaning operation had been started in Rawalpindi to prevent the looming threat of smog this year under the title "Smog Safe Punjab".

In a message, RWMC has appealed to the people to avoid burning waste and chemicals in the open areas as they were the major cause of smog, adding burning garbage was a legal offence as smoke and dust contributed to smog which was harmful to the environment and human health.