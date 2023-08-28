Open Menu

RWMC To Book Smog SOPs' Violators

Umer Jamshaid Published August 28, 2023 | 09:14 PM

RWMC to book smog SOPs' violators

Chief Executive Officer of Rawalpindi Waste Management Company(RWMC) Rana Sajid Safdar on Monday directed strict action against the violators of smog Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), saying no one would be allowed to burn the chemicals and waste in the garrison city

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2023 ) :Chief Executive Officer of Rawalpindi Waste Management Company(RWMC) Rana Sajid Safdar on Monday directed strict action against the violators of smog Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), saying no one would be allowed to burn the chemicals and waste in the garrison city.

According to the RWMC spokesman, the Secretary of Local Government had authorized the RWMC and Metropolitan Corporation of the city to register FIRs against those found involved in the burning of waste in the city.

He said that on the instruction of the Secretary Local Government Punjab, immediate measures were being taken to combat the looming threat of smog this year.

He said to mitigate the factors behind smog, RWMC was organizing walks, and seminars and conducting door-to-door campaigns to increase awareness among the people.

The spokesman informed that the communication teams of RWMC carried out its cleanliness and anti-smog awareness campaign in the areas of Union Council-9 Bangish Colony and asked the residents and shopkeepers of the area to play their part in educating the people about the importance of cleanliness.

He said the objective of the activity was to reach out to a maximum number of people, to educate the general public about the precautionary measures to avoid smog. The teams also distributed waste bags and leaflets among the people to educate them about the importance of cleanliness and the prevention of dengue and Smog.

The teams also asked the residents to ensure the spraying of water to prevent dust and to use masks and glasses.

He said that the promotion of tree plantation was vital for avoiding smog and checking environmental pollution.

He said that on the instructions of the Local Government department, Punjab, a grand cleaning operation had been started in Rawalpindi to prevent the looming threat of smog this year under the title "Smog Safe Punjab".

In a message, RWMC has appealed to the people to avoid burning waste and chemicals in the open areas as they were the major cause of smog, adding burning garbage was a legal offence as smoke and dust contributed to smog which was harmful to the environment and human health.

Related Topics

Dengue Punjab Water Company Rawalpindi Government

Recent Stories

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar, Lord ..

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar, Lord Aamer Safraz discuss ways to ..

3 minutes ago
 Govt ensures good governance to State's socioecono ..

Govt ensures good governance to State's socioeconomic development: Azad Jammu Ka ..

3 minutes ago
 DC instructions on ongoing dispute between Kohat T ..

DC instructions on ongoing dispute between Kohat Tunnel & NHA

3 minutes ago
 Two Clerks suspended, show-cause notices to five t ..

Two Clerks suspended, show-cause notices to five tapedar, Mukhtiarkar

4 minutes ago
 PFA to develop new testing system for food-borne d ..

PFA to develop new testing system for food-borne diseases: DG

10 minutes ago
 Anti-polio campaign launched in north Afghanistan

Anti-polio campaign launched in north Afghanistan

10 minutes ago
Health department Larkana sealed two medical store ..

Health department Larkana sealed two medical stores

10 minutes ago
 IG FC urged to expedite release of vehicles at Tor ..

IG FC urged to expedite release of vehicles at Torkhem border

6 minutes ago
 CS starts "Ab Gaon Chamkein Ge" program in Mandi B ..

CS starts "Ab Gaon Chamkein Ge" program in Mandi Bahauddin

6 minutes ago
 Sindh Finance Minister directs to clear dues of ex ..

Sindh Finance Minister directs to clear dues of ex-govt employees

6 minutes ago
 Erdogan to visit Russia for talks with Putin: Anka ..

Erdogan to visit Russia for talks with Putin: Ankara

6 minutes ago
 Political parties pledge to elevate girls' educati ..

Political parties pledge to elevate girls' education in KP

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan