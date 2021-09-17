UrduPoint.com

RWMC To Clean The City On "World Cleanup Day"

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2021 ) :Rawalpindi Waste Management Company(RWMC) would launch a special cleanliness and awareness campaign in connection with World Cleanup Day on September 18(Saturday).

Under the campaign, Chairman RWMC Col (retd) Ajmal Sabir Raja said that all city areas would be cleaned while pamphlets would be distributed among the residents for creating awareness about hygiene measures.

Raja said that the sanitation staff would discharge their duties, during the drive with full dedication while 100 per cent attendance of sanitation staff was to be ensured.

He said making the city neat and clean was not possible without the cooperation of citizens.

The Chairman urged the residents to keep their homes as well as streets and neighbourhoods clean and avoid throwing waste in open.

"Keep it up, our staff will pick it up and put it away, fulfil our responsibilities to give a clean Pakistan to future generations," he added.

World Cleanup Day is an annual global social action program aimed at combating the global solid waste problem, including the problem of marine debris.

