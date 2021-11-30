UrduPoint.com

RWMC To Control City's Cleanliness Operation After Expiry Of 7-year Contract With Albayrak

Muhammad Irfan 24 minutes ago Tue 30th November 2021 | 05:30 PM

RWMC to control City's cleanliness operation after expiry of 7-year contract with Albayrak

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2021 ) :Chairman Rawalpindi Waste Management Company Col. (R) Ajmal Sabir Raja Tuesday said that after the expiration of seven years contract with Turkish multinational conglomerate Albayrak company, the RWMC would take over the cleaning system of the city from Wednesday.

Talking to the media, the Chairman said that 1436 sanitary workers and 210 vehicles of Albayrak would be part of RWMC, which would dispose of around 850 tons of garbage daily from the city areas.

He said that more than 4000 waste bins had been placed in the city to keep the city neat and clean while a control room was set up that would monitor the cleanliness operation round the clock, seven days a week.

Meanwhile, Managing Director RWMC Awais Manzoor Tarar said that RWMC would carry out all cleanliness work from December 1, 2021, from which the company would save around 30 per cent per month.

He said that RWMC was determined to provide the best sanitation environment to the city's residents, and no compromise would be made in this regard.

The MD urged the citizens not to throw waste in the open and cooperate with the sanitary staff.

In case of any complaint, citizens were asked to register their complaints on helpline number 1139, which would be rectified immediately, he added.

