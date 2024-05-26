RWMC To Get 1st Position In Eid-Ul-Azha Cleanliness Operation
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 26, 2024 | 03:00 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2024) Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) will manage the first position over the best cleanliness arrangements on Eid-ul-Azha across Punjab, Chairman RWMC Saqib Rafiq expressed this hope while talking to APP here Sunday.
"The Company has finalized a comprehensive cleanliness plan for Eid-ul-Azha to get rid of entrails and offal of the slaughtered animals while all available resources will be utilized to accomplish the task".
He said that RWMC would remove over 9,000 tons of waste on the eve of Eid-ul-Azha while as many as 4,000 sanitary workers be deployed in three shifts round the clock during the drive.
Saqib informed that 435 vehicles, including dumpers, tractors, trolleys, pick-ups and excavators would be part of the special drive to remove the remains from every nook and corner of the district.
He added that the staff leaves would be cancelled and sanitary workers and officials of the department would ensure cleanliness during the three Eid days in all tehsils of the district including Murree, Kahuta, Taxila, Gujar Khan and Kallar Syeda.
The Chairman said that 61 permanent collection points and mobile transfer stations would be set up in the city and tehsils while biodegradable bags for the entrails of the sacrificial animals would also be distributed among the citizens.
He added that four of each worker would be present at 22 collective slaughter points with hand carts for proper disposing of innards.
A large quantity of lime will be used throughout the city, while containers will be washed with fennel and rose water to remove the stench.
Saqib said banners would be displayed at all main points of the city to create awareness among the masses about the cleanliness campaign.
Along with the Eid special cleanliness the routine garbage would also be collected without interruption, he added.
