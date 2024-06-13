RWMC to observe anti-dengue day

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2024) Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC), on the instructions of the Chief Minister of Punjab, Maryam Nawaz Sharif, will observe the anti-dengue day on Friday to create awareness about the hazards of the dengue virus.

According to RWMC spokesman, the seminars and walks would be organized to mark the day while communication and social mobilization teams of RWMC will visit city areas and apprise the residents about the preventive measures to avoid the deadly virus.

He said that RWMC was making all-out efforts to free Rawalpindi from the dengue.

To eradicate dengue larvae, he said, comprehensive Standing Operating Procedures (SOPs) and an action plan were being followed, and weekly reports were being submitted to the city district government and the government of Punjab.

Furthermore, he urged the residents to keep an eye on junkyards, schools, and under-construction buildings, which led to the spread of dengue larvae, and not to leave any place wet or with stagnant water. In case of any complaint, citizens were asked to register their complaints on helpline number 1139, which would be rectified immediately, he added.