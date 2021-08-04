RWMC to observe 'Youm-e-Istehsal-e-Kashmir' on August 5

Rawalpindi Waste Management Company(RWMC) will observe 'Youm-e-Istehsal' on Thursday to express solidarity with the oppressed Kashmiri people on completion of two years of the military siege of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K).

According to a release issued here, a walk would be held to denounce the Indian unilateral illegal actions against the Kashmiri people as well as the atrocities being carried out by the Indian forces in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Manager operations Muhammad Husnain said the participants of the walk will wear black bands and carry the flags of Pakistan and Azad Kashmir.

He said one-minute silence at 9:01 am would also be observed while traffic would be halted for one minute on the direction of Federal and provincial governments.

Husnain said that COVID-19 SOPs would also be followed during the walk.