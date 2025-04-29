RWMC to provide sanitation services at twin cities' Railway stations

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2025) The Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) will provide cleanliness and sanitation services at the Railway Stations of Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

Following the vision of the Chief Minister of Punjab, Maryam Nawaz Sharif, and in pursuit of the successful execution of the Suthra Punjab Program, the Chief Executive Officer of RWMC, Rana Sajid Safdar, signed an agreement with the Divisional Superintendent (DS) of Pakistan Railways Rawalpindi, Mr. Noor-ul-Amin, here on Tuesday.

As per the settlement, RWMC would be responsible for cleaning the platforms, office buildings, and platform tracks of Rawalpindi Saddar, Chaklala, and Margalla railway stations.

Addressing the ceremony, Rana Sajid Safdar stated that maintaining high standards of cleanliness at key and busy public places like railway stations was the need of the hour.

He emphasised that RWMC, with its professional workforce, modern machinery, and effective system, would ensure not only cleanliness but also provide citizens with a pleasant, germ-free, and hygienic environment.

He further added that this partnership will significantly strengthen the outreach and impact of the Suthra Punjab mission.

Divisional Superintendent Railways, Mr Noor-ul-Amin, while speaking on the occasion, said that railway stations were the first imprint of a city, and “We aim to make our stations exemplary in terms of cleanliness.”

He termed the agreement with RWMC as a positive step and expressed hope that this collaboration would mark the beginning of a new chapter in railway station sanitation across the country.

Officials from both institutions declared this partnership a promising step toward the improvement of Pakistan’s urban infrastructure and expressed the desire that this model be replicated in other cities as well.