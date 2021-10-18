UrduPoint.com

RWMC To Remain Alert On Eid Milad Un Nabi(SAW)

Faizan Hashmi 37 seconds ago Mon 18th October 2021 | 10:27 PM

RWMC to remain alert on Eid Milad un Nabi(SAW)

The Rawalpindi Waste Management Company staff will remain on duty on Eid Milad un Nabi (SAW)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2021 ) :The Rawalpindi Waste Management Company staff will remain on duty on Eid Milad un Nabi (SAW).

According to a spokesman of RWMC, more than 1000 sanitary workers would be on special duties in different shifts.

"The leaves of the workers have been cancelled and they have been assigned to carry out the cleanliness work until the conclusion of the main procession", he added.

According to the plan, all procession routes include Raja Bazaar, Circular Road, Kohati Bazaar, Jamia Masjid Road, Iqbal Road, Fawara Chowk, Committee Chowk Murree Road and their vicinity were being cleaned, besides the waste containers were also being emptied. In addition, the construction material or debris was also being removed from the routes of the procession and its adjacent areas.

