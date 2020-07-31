UrduPoint.com
RWMC To Remove 9000 Tons Waste On Eid Ul Azha

Rawalpindi Waste Management Company will remove around 9000 tons waste in all tehsils areas of the district to keep the areas clean during Eid-ul-Azha

"The Company has finalized a comprehensive cleanliness plan for Eid-ul-Azha to get rid of entrails and offals of the slaughtered animals. All available resources will be utilized to accomplish the task," Managing Director Waste Management Manzoor Tarrar told media here Friday.

Around 3557 sanitary workers have been deployed during the drive, adding special honorarium would be given to them.

He said 412 vehicles including dumpers, mini dumpers, handcarts and compactors would be part of the special drive to remove the remains from every nook and corner of the district To make the cleanliness arrangements more effective a control room has also been set up to address the residents complaints while they have been asked to contact on Helpline number 1139 for any complaint, Tarrar said.

The MD informed that the leaves of the staff have been cancelled and 3557 sanitary workers and officials of the department to ensure cleanliness during the Eid days.

He said banners have also been displayed at all main points of the city to create awareness among masses about the cleanliness campaign.

