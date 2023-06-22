Open Menu

RWMC To Remove Around 9,000 Tons Of Waste On Eid Ul Azha

Umer Jamshaid Published June 22, 2023 | 07:54 PM

RWMC to remove around 9,000 tons of waste on Eid ul Azha

Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) will remove around 9,000 tons of waste in the Rawalpindi district to keep the areas clean during Eid-ul-Azha

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2023 ) :Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) will remove around 9,000 tons of waste in the Rawalpindi district to keep the areas clean during Eid-ul-Azha.

"The Company has finalized a comprehensive cleanliness plan for Eid-ul-Azha to get rid of entrails and offal of the slaughtered animals. All available resources will be utilized to accomplish the task," Chief Executive Officer RWMC Rana Sajid Safdar told APP here Thursday.

Around 3800 sanitary workers be deployed in three shifts during the drive, while 243 vehicles, including dumpers, tractors, trolleys, pick-ups and excavators would be part of the special drive to remove the remains from every nook and corner of the district.

The residents have been asked to contact Helpline number 1139 for any complaint," Rana said.

He informed that the leaves of the staff have been cancelled and sanitary workers and officials of the department to ensure cleanliness during the Eid days.

The CEO said that 17 permanent collection points and 43 mobile transfer stations would be set up in the city and tehsils.

A large quantity of lime will be used throughout the city, while containers will be washed with fennel and rose water to remove the stench.

He said banners would be displayed at all main points of the city to create awareness among the masses about the cleanliness campaign.

/395

Related Topics

Water Mobile Company Vehicles Rawalpindi All From

Recent Stories

Artificial Intelligence Office holds session on pr ..

Artificial Intelligence Office holds session on principles of generative AI

13 minutes ago
 Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) gives Rs 13 million ch ..

Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) gives Rs 13 million cheque to PHF for Aikman's outst ..

10 minutes ago
 Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator M ..

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar chairs CCoIG ..

5 minutes ago
 District administration establish 9 sacrificial an ..

District administration establish 9 sacrificial animal markets in Abbottabad

5 minutes ago
 Khyber Pakhtunkhwa announces Eid holidays

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa announces Eid holidays

5 minutes ago
 International Islamic University (IIU) President h ..

International Islamic University (IIU) President hosts dinner in honour of Vice ..

5 minutes ago
PM meets John Kerry; emphasises resources' mobilis ..

PM meets John Kerry; emphasises resources' mobilisation under Loss and Damage Fu ..

5 minutes ago
 Justice Isa, Justice Tariq recuse from hearing May ..

Justice Isa, Justice Tariq recuse from hearing May 9 riots trial case

4 minutes ago
 Gold prices decline by Rs.200 to Rs218,500 per tol ..

Gold prices decline by Rs.200 to Rs218,500 per tola

4 minutes ago
 Ducatis roar into Assen dominating the MotoGP fiel ..

Ducatis roar into Assen dominating the MotoGP field

4 minutes ago
 Strategy made to deal with flood emergencies: DG F ..

Strategy made to deal with flood emergencies: DG Faisalabad Development Authorit ..

4 minutes ago
 US Coast Guard still focused on sub 'rescue' despi ..

US Coast Guard still focused on sub 'rescue' despite oxygen crunch

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan