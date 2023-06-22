RWMC to remove around 9,000 tons of waste on Eid ul Azha

Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) will remove around 9,000 tons of waste in the Rawalpindi district to keep the areas clean during Eid-ul-Azha

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2023 ) :Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) will remove around 9,000 tons of waste in the Rawalpindi district to keep the areas clean during Eid-ul-Azha.

"The Company has finalized a comprehensive cleanliness plan for Eid-ul-Azha to get rid of entrails and offal of the slaughtered animals. All available resources will be utilized to accomplish the task," Chief Executive Officer RWMC Rana Sajid Safdar told APP here Thursday.

Around 3800 sanitary workers be deployed in three shifts during the drive, while 243 vehicles, including dumpers, tractors, trolleys, pick-ups and excavators would be part of the special drive to remove the remains from every nook and corner of the district.

The residents have been asked to contact Helpline number 1139 for any complaint," Rana said.

He informed that the leaves of the staff have been cancelled and sanitary workers and officials of the department to ensure cleanliness during the Eid days.

The CEO said that 17 permanent collection points and 43 mobile transfer stations would be set up in the city and tehsils.

A large quantity of lime will be used throughout the city, while containers will be washed with fennel and rose water to remove the stench.

He said banners would be displayed at all main points of the city to create awareness among the masses about the cleanliness campaign.

