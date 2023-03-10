RWMC two-week-long cleanliness drive in full swing

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2023 ) :A two-week-long cleanliness drive launched by the Rawalpindi Waste Management (RWMA) was in full swing to keep the city neat and clean, under which garbage was removed from different localities. Theme of the campaign is 'Cleanliness is half of the faith' or 'Safai Nisf Eman Hai', as said by the prophet (PBUH).

Waste containers were being repaired during the campaign while mechanical sweeping of roads, metro bus stations, and washing were also carried out.

According to RWMC spokesman, the sanitation staff of RWMC had removed thousands of tonnes of garbage and rubbish from Rawalpindi city and other tehsils of the district.

He said complaints received on social media platforms were also being addressed while wide-ranging cleanliness had been carried out on the banks of Nullah Lei and adjoining areas.

The spokesman informed that the cleanliness of bus stands, graveyards, and other public places was also underway.

To create awareness about cleanliness, the RWMC communication teams today conducted a door-to-door campaign in the Union Council-39.

Waste bags and pamphlets were distributed among the residents and shopkeepers in the Waris Khan area to highlight the importance of cleanliness.

The teams appealed to the residents to keep their houses and workplaces dry and clean to avoid the breeding and growth of mosquitoes and other diseases.

They urged the people to cooperate with the RWMC staff in its cleanliness drive and throw the garbage and other material in the trash trolleys placed in every union council of the district.