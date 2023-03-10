UrduPoint.com

RWMC Two-week-long Cleanliness Drive In Full Swing

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 10, 2023 | 04:50 PM

RWMC two-week-long cleanliness drive in full swing

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2023 ) :A two-week-long cleanliness drive launched by the Rawalpindi Waste Management (RWMA) was in full swing to keep the city neat and clean, under which garbage was removed from different localities. Theme of the campaign is 'Cleanliness is half of the faith' or 'Safai Nisf Eman Hai', as said by the prophet (PBUH).

Waste containers were being repaired during the campaign while mechanical sweeping of roads, metro bus stations, and washing were also carried out.

According to RWMC spokesman, the sanitation staff of RWMC had removed thousands of tonnes of garbage and rubbish from Rawalpindi city and other tehsils of the district.

He said complaints received on social media platforms were also being addressed while wide-ranging cleanliness had been carried out on the banks of Nullah Lei and adjoining areas.

The spokesman informed that the cleanliness of bus stands, graveyards, and other public places was also underway.

To create awareness about cleanliness, the RWMC communication teams today conducted a door-to-door campaign in the Union Council-39.

Waste bags and pamphlets were distributed among the residents and shopkeepers in the Waris Khan area to highlight the importance of cleanliness.

The teams appealed to the residents to keep their houses and workplaces dry and clean to avoid the breeding and growth of mosquitoes and other diseases.

They urged the people to cooperate with the RWMC staff in its cleanliness drive and throw the garbage and other material in the trash trolleys placed in every union council of the district.

Related Topics

Social Media Metro Rawalpindi From

Recent Stories

Manchester City continues to close gap with Arsena ..

Manchester City continues to close gap with Arsenal

4 hours ago
 Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) notifies PT ..

Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) notifies PTI candidate's win in NA-193

6 hours ago
 Thousands Rally in Prague to Demand Czech Prime Mi ..

Thousands Rally in Prague to Demand Czech Prime Minister's Resignation

6 hours ago
 Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemns violence o ..

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemns violence of PTI workers against journali ..

6 hours ago
 Farooq H Naek elected unopposed as member of IPU's ..

Farooq H Naek elected unopposed as member of IPU's Standing Committee on Human R ..

6 hours ago
 Madrid cut Liga gap on Barca with Espanyol comebac ..

Madrid cut Liga gap on Barca with Espanyol comeback

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.