RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2023 ) :Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) has successfully completed the cleanliness drive in the city for Ashura Day.

Spokesman of the RWMC told on Sunday that a comprehensive cleanliness plan was chalked out to keep the city clean while additional sanitary workers had been deployed in three shifts at all Imamabargahas and processions routes who performed their duties diligently despite heavy rains.

He said that lime powder was also ensured at Imambargahas and processions routes besides mechanical sweeping and washing were also done after the culmination of the Ashura processions.

Chief Secretary Punjab, Zahid Akhtar Zaman, Caretaker Minister for Primary and Secondary Health Care Dr Jamal Nasir, Commissioner and Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi also visited several city areas to check the performance of the sanitary teams, he informed.

The citizens have also appreciated the performance of the department, he added.