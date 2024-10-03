Under the direction of Hasan Waqar Cheema, DC and Chairman Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC), a grand cleaning operation and awareness campaign of RWMC is underway throughout the city as part of the ongoing Dengue

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2024) Under the direction of Hasan Waqar Cheema, DC and Chairman Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC), a grand cleaning operation and awareness campaign of RWMC is underway throughout the city as part of the ongoing Dengue

Week for the prevention of dengue.

In order to create awareness regarding cleanliness, anti-dengue measures are also being promoted.

According to the details, during the operation maximum streets, roads, and public places of the tehsils are being cleaned to remove dirt and stagnant water to prevent dengue mosquito breeding. Leaflets containing information of dengue preventive measures are being distributed among the citizens.

A similar campaign on social media is also being run by RWMC.

The purpose of the grand cleaning operation across the city is to prevent the breeding of dengue mosquitoes and to protect the people from its dangerous consequences.