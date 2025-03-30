RWMC’s Eid Cleanliness Drive Underway
Faizan Hashmi Published March 30, 2025 | 06:40 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2025) The Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) has launched a special Eid cleanliness drive in Rawalpindi and its tehsils, including Taxila, Gujjar Khan, Kahuta and Kallar Syedan, which would continue till Eid Ul Fitr.
Spokesman of RWMC told on Sunday that special arrangements had been made to sweep the surroundings of mosques and open places where Eid prayers would be offered. He said that RWMC workers were carrying out the cleaning duties in three shifts and remain present near every mosque or Eidgah to ensure cleanliness.
All graveyards of the Rawalpindi and its tehsils would be provided special services, and surroundings would be kept free from waste during these days.
At the same time, sanitary workers would be deployed in parks and recreational places across the city to ensure the waste picking, he told.
He added that all waste would be lifted from the city areas before the Eid prayer, and lime powder would also be sprinkled around all masjids, Eidgahas and public places while RWMC’s helpline 1139 would remain alert with all resources to address waste-related complaints during Eid days.
He said that the cleanliness of bazaars and commercial areas was also being maintained on Chand Raat and Eid days.
