RWN organizes national conference on FoRB

The Resilient Women Network (RWN) successfully organized the National Conference on Freedom of Religion or Belief (FoRB) under the theme "Influencing National Narrative on Social Cohesion & Peaceful Coexistence: Learning’s from the FoRB Journey in Pakistan"

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2024) The Resilient Women Network (RWN) successfully organized the National Conference on Freedom of Religion or Belief (FoRB) under the theme "Influencing National Narrative on Social Cohesion & Peaceful Coexistence: Learning’s from the FoRB Journey in Pakistan."

The event brought together esteemed parliamentarians, civil society leaders, religious scholars, academics, and youth, emphasizing the significance of inclusivity and collaboration in fostering a harmonious society, said a press release.

The conference began with the recitation of the National Anthem, followed by a warm welcome from Ms. Sitara Yaqoob, Networking Officer of RWN. The inaugural session was graced by Justice (Retd) Sohail Nasir, Deputy Chairman NAB, as the Chief Guest.

The speakers shared their insights on the role of governance, education, and interfaith harmony in promoting peace and inclusivity. The conference featured two engaging panel discussions such as "What is Social Cohesion & What Does Peaceful Coexistence Mean to National Security?" moderated by Dr. Tehseen Zahra, included remarks by MNA Naema Kishwar, Sohail Nasir, Dr. Shabana, Mossarat Qadeem, and Masroor Ahmed highlighting the interplay between education, media, and human rights in fostering social cohesion.

Session II "Global Trends & Challenges to Interfaith Harmony & Peaceful Coexistence," moderated by Mr. Azhar Ali Abidi, featured insights from MNA Shaida Akhtar Ali, Naela Chohan, Dr. Shoaib, and Imam Mustafa Naqvi addressing global strategies and the role of legislation in peace building.

Justice (Retd) Sohail Nasir, in his keynote address, emphasized the importance of unity and inclusivity in tackling societal challenges, reaffirming the role of freedom of religion and belief as a cornerstone of social harmony.

The Resilient Women Network continues to play a pivotal role in advocating for marginalized groups, fostering interfaith dialogues, and shaping policies for an equitable society. The conference reiterated its mission to build bridges among communities through education, respect, and empowerment.

In a closing remarks Mrs. Surriya Asghar, Vice Chairperson RWN, concluded the event by thanking the participants and speakers for their valuable contributions. She emphasized the collective responsibility of all stakeholders in shaping a narrative that promotes peace and coexistence in Pakistan.