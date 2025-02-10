RWO president, general secretary meet DC

Rahmani Welfare Organization (RWO) president Haji Muhammad Rafiq Advocate and general secretary Muhammad Asif Raza met with Deputy Commissioner Chiniot, Safiullah Gondal

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2025) Rahmani Welfare Organization (RWO) president Haji Muhammad Rafiq Advocate and general secretary Muhammad Asif Raza met with Deputy Commissioner Chiniot, Safiullah Gondal.

During the meeting, the president gave a detailed briefing on the ongoing and upcoming projects for the welfare of the community.

He informed the DC that Rahmani Welfare Organization is working diligently in the fields of education, health, unemployment eradication and other social welfare.

The DC appreciated the welfare initiatives of Rahmani Welfare Organization and said that the district administration will provide all possible support in welfare works.