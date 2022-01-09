Rwp admin continues relief, rescue operation in Murree

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2022 ) :The Rawalpindi District Administration had distributed food bags, blankets, dry fruits and other items among the people affected by heavy snowfall in Murree.

According to the district administration spokesman, the district administration was on high alert to provide maximum relief to the tourists who had been stranded in snow due to long traffic jams on Friday night.

He said that the district administration had sent 500 bags of dry fruits, 3000 lunch boxes and 500 blankets to the victims of the Murree tragedy so far. He added that philanthropists had also dispatched 5000 bags of different items for the affected people.

The spokesman further updated that around 8000 people had been rescued from the snow while 3000 to 4000 vehicles had been taken out from the area.

He informed that free of cost petrol tanks had also been provided to the tourists for their vehicles trapped in the area for the last two days.

He said a control room set up at Deputy Commissioner had resolved around 700 complaints during the last three days while 23 complaints from the Chief Secretary office were also addressed.