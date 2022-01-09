UrduPoint.com

Rwp Admin Continues Relief, Rescue Operation In Murree

Sumaira FH Published January 09, 2022 | 07:20 PM

Rwp admin continues relief, rescue operation in Murree

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2022 ) :The Rawalpindi District Administration had distributed food bags, blankets, dry fruits and other items among the people affected by heavy snowfall in Murree.

According to the district administration spokesman, the district administration was on high alert to provide maximum relief to the tourists who had been stranded in snow due to long traffic jams on Friday night.

He said that the district administration had sent 500 bags of dry fruits, 3000 lunch boxes and 500 blankets to the victims of the Murree tragedy so far. He added that philanthropists had also dispatched 5000 bags of different items for the affected people.

The spokesman further updated that around 8000 people had been rescued from the snow while 3000 to 4000 vehicles had been taken out from the area.

He informed that free of cost petrol tanks had also been provided to the tourists for their vehicles trapped in the area for the last two days.

He said a control room set up at Deputy Commissioner had resolved around 700 complaints during the last three days while 23 complaints from the Chief Secretary office were also addressed.

Related Topics

Petrol Snow Murree Vehicles Traffic Alert Rawalpindi From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 January 2022

10 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 9th January 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 9th January 2022

11 hours ago
 US Not Planning to Discuss With Russia Reducing US ..

US Not Planning to Discuss With Russia Reducing US Presence in Europe - White Ho ..

19 hours ago
 US Thinks Progress on Missiles Placement in Ukrain ..

US Thinks Progress on Missiles Placement in Ukraine Possible at Geneva Talks - W ..

19 hours ago
 7 arrested over aerial firing

7 arrested over aerial firing

19 hours ago
 NA Speaker condoles with Sadiq Sanjrani over death ..

NA Speaker condoles with Sadiq Sanjrani over death of brother

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.