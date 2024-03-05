Rwp admin starts distribution of ‘Negheban Ration Package’

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Rawalpindi district administration on the directives of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif here on Tuesday started the distribution of Neghban Ramadan Ration package

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2024) Rawalpindi district administration on the directives of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif here on Tuesday started the distribution of Neghban Ramadan Ration package.

According to Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi, Hasan Waqar Cheema, the package contained 10 kg flour with 2 kg each rice, sugar, ghee and gram flour.

The distribution of Ramazan Ration Package would be supervised by the Assistant Commissioners, he informed.

The district administration teams went door to door and gave Ramadan Ration packages to the deserving people, Hasan Waqar Cheema said adding, all-out efforts would be made to ensure quality and quantity of the essential items included in the Ramadan Ration package.

Timely and best distribution of the ration bags would be ensured, the DC said.

Ration bags would be delivered at the doorsteps of the deserving citizens.

After verification of the lists of the eligible persons registered in BISP and NADRA, delivery of Ramazan Negheban was started, he said adding, the administration would ensure smooth distribution of Negheban Ration package.

The teams had been formed by the administration for the distribution of Ramazan Negheban Ration package, he added.