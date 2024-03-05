Open Menu

Rwp Admin Starts Distribution Of ‘Negheban Ration Package’

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 05, 2024 | 07:46 PM

Rwp admin starts distribution of ‘Negheban Ration Package’

Rawalpindi district administration on the directives of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif here on Tuesday started the distribution of Neghban Ramadan Ration package

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2024) Rawalpindi district administration on the directives of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif here on Tuesday started the distribution of Neghban Ramadan Ration package.

According to Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi, Hasan Waqar Cheema, the package contained 10 kg flour with 2 kg each rice, sugar, ghee and gram flour.

The distribution of Ramazan Ration Package would be supervised by the Assistant Commissioners, he informed.

The district administration teams went door to door and gave Ramadan Ration packages to the deserving people, Hasan Waqar Cheema said adding, all-out efforts would be made to ensure quality and quantity of the essential items included in the Ramadan Ration package.

Timely and best distribution of the ration bags would be ensured, the DC said.

Ration bags would be delivered at the doorsteps of the deserving citizens.

After verification of the lists of the eligible persons registered in BISP and NADRA, delivery of Ramazan Negheban was started, he said adding, the administration would ensure smooth distribution of Negheban Ration package.

The teams had been formed by the administration for the distribution of Ramazan Negheban Ration package, he added.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Punjab Rawalpindi Best Ramadan Flour

Recent Stories

Pakistan’s share in textiles is only 18.06 bln d ..

Pakistan’s share in textiles is only 18.06 bln dollars: Dr Tanveer Hussain

7 minutes ago
 PSL 9: Peshawar Zalmi elect to bat first against M ..

PSL 9: Peshawar Zalmi elect to bat first against Multan Sultans

19 minutes ago
 Lahore Chamber brings forth strategy to promote in ..

Lahore Chamber brings forth strategy to promote investment

48 seconds ago
 BRT makes record commutation of 3,45,000 persons i ..

BRT makes record commutation of 3,45,000 persons in single day

8 minutes ago
 Crackdown on substandard gas cylinders continues

Crackdown on substandard gas cylinders continues

8 minutes ago
 US cargo planes airdrop more aid for Gaza: militar ..

US cargo planes airdrop more aid for Gaza: military

20 minutes ago
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif reviews ..

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif reviews Ramadan Nigahban Relief Progra ..

20 minutes ago
 Foolproof security for Ramazan ensured in Sukkur

Foolproof security for Ramazan ensured in Sukkur

24 minutes ago
 China's ceramics, art exhibitions attract domestic ..

China's ceramics, art exhibitions attract domestic, international professionals, ..

24 minutes ago
 First official event announced for Princess of Wal ..

First official event announced for Princess of Wales since surgery

24 minutes ago
 BNP Mengal announces to support Achakzai in presid ..

BNP Mengal announces to support Achakzai in presidential polls

24 minutes ago
 The Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah takes ..

The Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah takes notice of BBA student's killi ..

24 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan