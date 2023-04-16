Rwp Admin taking solid steps to speed up business activities

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2023 ) :Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Liaquat Ali Chatta has said that solid steps were being taken to speed up business activities in Rawalpindi.

He informed that the No Objection Certificates (NOCs) would be issued in two weeks to stalled projects of petrol pumps, plazas, housing societies.

Special desks for issuance of NOCs would be established in Deputy Commissioner, Metropolitan and Municipal Corporation offices, he added.

A control room had been set up in the Commissioner's office for issuance of NOCs, he informed.

The issuance process of NOCs was being accelerated to create maximum employment opportunities, he said.

The anti-encroachment campaign was underway in eight markets of the Corporation, the Commissioner said adding, significant targets had been achieved under the encroachment operation during one month.

He said that after Eid ul Fitr, a grand anti-encroachment operation would be launched in eight more bazaars of the city.

The anti-encroachment operation was launched with the support of the business community, he added.

Pirwadhai Bus Stand is the biggest bus stand of Punjab, he said and informed that all possible modern facilities were being provided at Pirwadhai Bus Stand.

Modern waiting rooms and washrooms had been built at Pirwadhai bus stand, he informed.

All necessary facilities had also been provided in the slaughterhouse and no private slaughtering would be allowed in any city area, he said.

He further informed that 38 plazas got approval of the basement parking but later, shops and godowns were set up in the basements. Notices had been issued to the plazas that violated the rules. FIRs would also be lodged against the rules violators and the plazas would also be sealed, he added.

Liaquat Ali Chatta informed that Rawalpindi freelancing IT hub would be made operational in two weeks.

Youth would be able to start their own business in the IT hub. 450 citizens would be able to work in the IT hub, he added.

Liaquat Ali Chatta said that Rawalpinsi's E-registry system would start working in two weeks.

He informed that in Rawalpindi Division, the target of flour distribution was 3.6 million bags while 3.3 million had been distributed till Saturday.

He further informed that 99.49% census had been completed in Rawalpindi Division.

A district administration spokesman informed that 11 mega centers were set up in Rawalpindi district to provide free flour to the citizens. Over 316,000 families had been provided relief under the scheme, he added.

He said that the target was set for the distribution of free flour among more than 483,000 families, adding, more than 1.4 million bags of flour would be distributed in Rawalpindi district.

He said that all-out efforts were made to ensure smooth distribution of free flour bags among the poor and deserving citizens and no untoward incident was reported in Rawalpindi.

He said efforts were being made to provide relief to the people and the administration under this initiative taken by the Punjab government was supplying flour to poor and deserving citizens.

The spokesman informed that the administration on the directives of the Punjab government had set up 11 mega points to supply free flour to poor and deserving people.

Five mega points were set up in Rawalpindi while one each established at tehsil level. Four desks were set up at each mega point, two for men and two for women, he added.

Over 232 trucking points were also established in Rawalpindi district particularly for Ramadan to facilitate the citizens, he said.

