Rwp District Admin Conducts 65,494 Raids To Check Profiteering; Arrests 486

Faizan Hashmi Published May 26, 2024 | 01:20 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2024) Rawalpindi District Administration has conducted 65,494 raids across Rawalpindi district to check profiteering, the price of Rotti and fairs of public transport.

According to a district administration spokesman, the administration was taking all possible steps to implement the measures taken by Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif to provide relief to the people.

He further said that to ensure the implementation of the reduction in the price of Rotti, check profiteering and reduction in the fares of public transport, this month so far, 65,494 raids were conducted. 476 violators were arrested and three FIRs were registered while fines amounting to over Rs 7.9 million were imposed, he added.

He informed that during a meeting of the price magistrates, the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi, Dr Hassan Waqar Cheema was informed that Rawalpindi district administration demonstrated outstanding performance in terms of the raids and implementation of the orders of the Punjab government.

From January to May 2024, over 314,709 raids were conducted in the district while 70 FIRs were registered. As many as 1,883 violators were sent behind bars while fines amounting to over Rs 30 million were imposed, he said.

Dr Hassan Waqar Cheema directed that the implementation of measures taken by Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif to provide relief to the people should be ensured so that the citizens could receive the ultimate benefits from the government policies. Zero tolerance policy should be adopted against profiteering, he added.

