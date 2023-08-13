Open Menu

Rwp District Admin Extends Section-144 Till Aug 19

Faizan Hashmi Published August 13, 2023 | 05:40 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2023 ) :In an effort to maintain peace and avert any potential law and order issues, Rawalpindi district administration here on Sunday extended the imposition of Section-144 till August 19.

The decision to expand the scope of Section- 144 was announced by the Rawalpindi Deputy Commissioner Dr. Hassan Waqar Cheema, who issued a notification detailing the new restrictions. Under this order, there is now a complete ban on all kinds of assemblies, gatherings, sit-in, rallies, processions, demonstrations, protests and such like activities and the brandishing of weapons throughout the district.

This order shall take effect forthwith and remain in force for a period of seven days i.e. Aug 13 to Aug 19 within the revenue limits of District Rawalpindi.

The ban, however, comes with certain exceptions. Officers of Law Enforcement Agencies (LEAs), police personnel, women, and children are exempted from the restrictions.

The administration clarified that these individuals are allowed to gather and participate in events, ensuring that necessary government operations and citizens' rights are not hampered.

Under Section-144, the administration has also prohibited one-wheeling on motorcycles/cycles and riding of motorcycles without silencer.

This order shall remain in force for a period of two days i.e. Aug 13 & 14.

The DC has also imposed a ban on "Aerial Firing" throughout the Rawalpindi district for a period of seven days i.e. Aug 12 to Aug 18.

Under Section-144, the administration had also prohibit/ban pigeon homing/flying, aerial firing/fireworks, use of laser lights/drones and kite flying within the radius of 5 KM of PAF Base Nur Khan, Qasim Army Aviation Base and Islamabad International Airport (area falling in the territorial limits of Rawalpindi district).

According to the order issued on Aug 9, the ban will remain in force for a period of seven days i.e. Aug 9 to Aug 15.

More Stories From Pakistan