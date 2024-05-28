Rwp district admin organizes rally to celebrate ‘Youm-e-Takbeer’

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2024) Rawalpindi District Administration here on Tuesday organized a rally to celebrate ‘Youm-e-Takbeer’ and pay rich tributes to all those who made Pakistan an atomic power.

The rally was led by Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi, Hasan Waqar Cheema.

A large number of people belonging to different walks of life including students, district administration officers, and officials, carrying national flags, banners inscribed with ‘Youm-e-Takbeer’ slogans, and nuclear blasts, participated in the rally to celebrate the day with immense zeal and enthusiasm.

The participants of the rally raised the slogans ‘Takbeer and Pakistan Zindabad’.

On May 28, a nuclear explosion made the country's defense system impregnable, the DC said.

Hasan Waqar Cheema addressing the participants said, “Today we salute the heroes who played an important role in making Pakistan a nuclear power.”

The nation is proud of its heroes who have rendered their services for the security of the country, the DC said adding, that no sacrifice would be spared for the security and defense of the nation.

Another rally was held on the occasion of ‘Youm-e-Takbeer’ from the main city area. The participants of the rally were carrying national flags.

They also raised slogans in support of the Pakistan Army.

People belonging to different walks of life attended the rally.

The participants said that it was a day of great joy and happiness for them.

The citizens on the occasion said that the explosion of nuclear weapons by Pakistan had created a balance of nuclear power in the region.

To celebrate May 28 in memory of the historic nuclear tests, Pakistan celebrates this day as ‘Youm-e-Takbeer’ every year to pay rich tributes to all those who made Pakistan an atomic power.

Like other parts of the country, ‘Youm-e-Takbeer’ is also being celebrated in the Rawalpindi division with great national enthusiasm.

The day dawned with special prayers in mosques for the progress and prosperity of Pakistan, independence of the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, and eternal peace of all the martyrs of Pakistan.

Rich tributes were paid to the political leadership including former Prime Ministers Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto, scientists and officials of all the relevant organizations for making Pakistan an atomic power by the speakers in the rallies and debate competitions.

A local PML-N leader, Ch Tayyab said that Pakistan’s defense was made invincible on May 28, 1998.

He said it was a day to pledge to work tirelessly for the progress and prosperity of Pakistan and stand shoulder to shoulder with the brave security forces of Pakistan to destroy nefarious designs of the inimical forces.