Rwp district admin taking solid steps to control use of plastic bags

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2024) Rawalpindi district administration is taking solid steps to control the use of plastic bags and promote the use of paper and cloth-made bags in the markets and bazaars.

According to Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi, Dr. Hassan Waqar Cheema, the polythene bags were creating environmental issues.

"The bags have been causing havoc in urban and rural areas, besides damaging the sewerage system, polluting soil, causing water pollution, and endangering aquatic life."

"The district administration is implementing the ban on plastic bags from June 5 on the directives of the Punjab government," he said.

In that regard, the administration had started work to ensure the replacement of plastic bags of less than 75 microns in the shopping malls of the city, he added.

Dr. Hassan Waqar Cheema informed us that the teams had been formed under the supervision of Assistant Commissioners and members of the Punjab Environment Department.

He said the teams would confiscate plastic bags of less than 75 microns (polyethylene, non-woven polypropylene) from retailers in commercial areas.

The environment department would start registering producers, distributors, recyclers, and collectors.

He said the registration of producers and distributors would be accompanied by an affidavit stating that they would not produce or distribute plastic bags of less than 75 microns and would phase out their stock in 45 days in an environment-friendly manner.

After 45 days, he said, the existing stock of producers and distributors would be confiscated.

“Producers, distributors, recyclers, and collectors who do not register themselves in 15 days from June 5 will be sealed on June 21,” he said, adding that the Punjab government had imposed a ban on the manufacturing, sale, and use of polythene and plastic bags.

The district administration spokesman informed us that the ACs were visiting different shopping malls and grocery store chains to replace plastic bags with paper bags.

Many stores and restaurants had agreed to replace the plastic bags, disposable plates, and glass, he added.

“The administration has displayed banners made from cloth to create public awareness,” he said.

He informed me that a seminar to create awareness among stakeholders was also held, in which owners of bakeries, restaurants, and food outlets were informed about the alternatives and samples were given to them.

Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Engineer Aamir Khattak, had also directed the relevant authorities to accelerate an ongoing awareness campaign against the use of plastic bags, he said.

The officers were instructed to conduct an awareness campaign against plastic bags in such a way that the citizens, realizing their harmful effects, would abandon the use of plastic bags themselves.

"The use of plastic is dangerous for human health," the spokesman said.