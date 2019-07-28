Rwp district police finalizes security plan for Eid ul Azha: 2254 cops to be deployed

(@imziishan)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2019 ) :Rawalpindi district Police have finalized security plan for Eid ul Azha while 2254 cops will be deployed to provide security cover to the citizens on Eid congregations.

According to a police spokesman, under a comprehensive plan devised on the special directives of City Police Officer, Rawalpindi Muhammad Faisal Rana, tight security arrangements would be made for Eid-ul-Azha aimed at averting any untoward incident.

The security personnel would be deployed on 655 Mosques and Imam Bargahs, Eid congregations, public places and other important buildings to thwart any untoward incident, he said adding, police officers had been directed to ensure patrolling in their respective areas.

Walk-through gates and scanners would also be installed at main Eid congregations for the safety of the citizens.

He said that more than 2254 police officials including 14 senior police officers, 29 Inspectors, 109 Sub-Inspectors, 189 Assistant Sub-Inspectors, 68 Head Constables and 1845 Constables would be deployed to cover all important places, adding police would remain high alert during Eid days.

Police in-charges of all circles would ensure proper security arrangements at the Eid congregations, he said.

Special directives have also been passed on to all the officers concerned for the effective security measures. Volunteers will also be deployed on Eid congregations.

Special pickets had been set up at all the entry and exist points of the city. He informed, on the directive of the CPO, a special security plan was also formulated for Murree and leaves of police personnel had been canceled.

City Traffic Police would also deploy maximum traffic wardens to regulate traffic in Murree during Eid ul Azha holidays, he added.

Rawalpindi district police as per vision of the Chief Minister Punjab and Inspector General of Police Punjab would make all out efforts to facilitate the tourists and provide and maintain safe and secure environment, he added.

The CPO had directed the senior police officers to visit Murree and supervise the security arrangements being finalized for Eid ul Azha, he said adding, the CTO and SP Saddar would set up camp offices in Murree to monitor all arrangements.