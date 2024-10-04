Rwp District Police On High Alert To Ensure Law And Order: CPO
Umer Jamshaid Published October 04, 2024 | 03:10 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2024) Rawalpindi district police would ensure law and order situation and over 4000 police personnel have been deployed under security arrangements finalized to maintain law and order in Rawalpindi, said City Police Officer (CPO), Rawalpindi, Syed Khalid Hamdani.
He informed that police personnel were deployed on all entry and exit points and main roads.
Trained squads were also on high alert to deal with such elements who try to disturb law and order.
The CPO said that strict legal action would be taken against the rules violators.
With the help of CCTV cameras throughout the city, miscreants and lawbreakers would be identified, he said adding, no one would be allowed to disturb law and order or damage the public and private property. Enforcement of the law would be ensured in any case, he added.
