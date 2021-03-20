Rwp district to be made model in terms of public welfare: Yawar Abbas

Provincial Minister for Social Welfare and Bait-ul-Mal, Syed Yawar Abbas Bukhari on Saturday said that the Rawalpindi would be made a model district of the province in terms of public welfare

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2021 ) :Provincial Minister for Social Welfare and Bait-ul-Mal, Syed Yawar Abbas Bukhari on Saturday said that the Rawalpindi would be made a model district of the province in terms of public welfare.

The Provincial Minister and Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi Capt. (r) Anwar-ul-Haq, during a meeting held here, were briefed about different development projects of the district.

The minister vowed that Rawalpindi would be made a model area for rest of the districts in terms of public welfare. In this regard, first priority would be given to the price control system so that the citizens could be provided relief particularly in the upcoming holy month of Ramazan.

He said, solid steps would be taken so that the citizens could purchase daily use items on affordable rates.

The minister was briefed that action was being taken against profiteers and hoarders in the district on a daily basis.

Over 59,936 raids were conducted since January 1, 2021 in different tehsils of the district and the administration took action against 5579 violators. 20 FIRs were also lodged besides imposing fines amounting to over Rs 10 million on the hoarders and profiteers.

The provincial minister was informed that the biggest problem in terms of price control in Rawalpindi district is being faced due to lack of its own vegetable market.

Yawar Abbas directed the authorities to identify the land and prepare a feasibility report to set up a vegetable market in the district so that the demand and supply issues could be resolved on permanent basis.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Qasim, ADC (Revenue) Shoaib Ali, AC (Finance and Planning) Maleeha Jamal, Deputy Director Development, Saima Ghafoor, MD Rawalpindi Waste Management Company Owais Tarar, Chief Executive Officer Health, Dr. Faiza, Assistant Commissioners and Magistrates of all the tehsils attended the meeting.

On the occasion, the DC informed the minister about several development projects of the district saying the mega projects of Rawalpindi were being taken forward on priority basis.

He said, all out efforts were being made to launch two mega projects, the Ring Road and Lai Expressway which would help change fate of the city.

There are 176 schemes in Rawalpindi district out of which 142 are ongoing projects, four new and one project of PPP mode while there are 29 new inducted schemes.

The minister was further informed that under anti-dengue campaign, the teams and resources were being increased in areas where dengue larvae are found at large scale.

Later, the Provincial Minister also visited Covid-19 vaccination center set up in Red Crescent Hospital.

He examined the vaccination process and took feedback from the citizens about services being provided at the center.

He also appreciated and encouraged the staff of the service center for their commitment and urged them to continue their public service with the same spirit.