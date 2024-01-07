Rwp division’s first Business Facilitation Center to be inaugurated on Jan 15

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2024) Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Liaquat Ali Chatta, has said that the purpose of establishing the Business Facilitation Center is to provide all the facilities needed to start a new business at one window operation center.

Rawalpindi Division’s first Business Facilitation Center, being established at Rawalpindi Development Authority, would be inaugurated on January 15, he added.

The center would have focal persons from all the departments concerned, he added.

The one-window operation center would help save precious time for businessmen and avoid their visits to different departments.

The issuance of a No Objection Certificate (NoC) would be within the shortest possible time frame, which would help increase economic activity in the region, Liaquat Ali Chatta said.

The Commissioner informed me that the first Business Facilitation Center of Rawalpindi would be completed in a very short period, and 90 percent of its work had been completed.

The establishment of the center would promote economic activities in the area and provide employment opportunities to people at the local level, he added.

With the establishment of the center, businessmen doing business in other divisions besides Rawalpindi would be able to obtain a NoC if they needed it from the center, the commissioner informed.

The Commissioner further said that the upgrading work on the e-library in Liaquat Bagh was swiftly being completed.

The district administration was making efforts to equip the e-library with modern sciences, the commissioner added.

There are 8,000 books in the library, and more would be added, he informed.

The books for the competitive exams were also being provided in the e-library, he said, adding that the library would also have a computer as well as an internet facility.

The students would be equipped with modern sciences through the E-System.

A separate place should be allocated for the sitting of the students participating in the competitive examinations so that there is no disturbance in their studies, he directed.

In the library, a separate space should also be allocated for people who want to read newspapers and magazines, the commissioner further instructed.

“Our aim is to provide a pleasant environment for the students visiting the library so that they can concentrate on their studies,” he added.

