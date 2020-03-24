UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rwp Police Advise Citizens To Use Social Media Sites For Online Complaint Registration

Faizan Hashmi 32 minutes ago Tue 24th March 2020 | 04:22 PM

Rwp police advise citizens to use social media sites for online complaint registration

In view of the Coronavirus outbreak, Rawalpindi police have advised the citizens to use and Social Media sites e.g WhatsApp, Email for online registrations of complaints

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2020 ) :In view of the Coronavirus outbreak, Rawalpindi police have advised the citizens to use and Social Media sites e.g WhatsApp, Email for online registrations of complaints.

According to a police spokesman, the Khuli Kutcheries being held by City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi to address complaints of the citizens had been can celled while the citizens had also been advised to use telephone number 051-9292969, WhatsApp 0333-5201507, 0306-5374126, Email cpocomplaintcell@gmail.com, twitter:@RwpPolice, Facebook: https://web.facebook.com/ and Rawalpindicpoofficeofficial/ for online registrations of their complaints.

He informed that CPO would issue directives to the authorities concerned over the complaints of the citizens.

The citizens could also contact police helpline 8787 to get a complaint registered in connection with denial and fake registration of an FIR, wrong investigation, illegal demand from an official, illegal arrest of a citizen and illegal confinement.

Punjab Police had introduced Online Complaint Service through SMS, Call or Email to facilitate the citizens.

The Deputy Superintendent Police (DSP) concerned would contact the complainant, resolve the issue and immediately report to the Punjab Police Complaint Centre, the spokesman added.

He further informed that the citizens could call or send SMS at IG Punjab police complaint cell helpline number 8787. The citizens can send the details of the complaint at the email ID, aigcomplaints.cpo@punjabpolice.gov.pk.

The complainants can also file a complaint at the official website of the Punjab Police Complaint Website.

8787 is not an emergency number, he said adding, this number is just for routine complaints. For any emergency complaint, the citizens should use 15 for immediate response.

He also advised the citizens not to misuse 15 emergency complaint number just for enjoyment or teasing others.

The spokesman said, the complainant will have to provide his/her name and CNIC number at the time of registering a complaint, otherwise no action would be taken on the complaint.

In case of difficulty in dialling Punjab police complaint number 8787, the citizens can call at 042-99212609 or 042-99212859, he added.

He said, the complainant can call on 8787 from 9am to 5pm, adding, Punjab police would take action on all genuine complaints as per law.

Related Topics

Police Punjab Social Media Facebook Twitter Rawalpindi FIR SMS All From WhatsApp Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Govt failed to control Taftan Border to stop sprea ..

1 minute ago

TRA publishes list of 22 online grocery apps

9 minutes ago

Ministry of Justice: Penalties stipulated in &#039 ..

9 minutes ago

Dubai Sports Council’s “Be Fit, Be Safe” cam ..

20 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed launches ‘Your City Needs Yo ..

24 minutes ago

PSX receives further COVID-19 shock

32 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.