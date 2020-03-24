Rwp police advise citizens to use social media sites for online complaint registration

In view of the Coronavirus outbreak, Rawalpindi police have advised the citizens to use and Social Media sites e.g WhatsApp, Email for online registrations of complaints

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2020 ) :In view of the Coronavirus outbreak, Rawalpindi police have advised the citizens to use and Social Media sites e.g WhatsApp, Email for online registrations of complaints.

According to a police spokesman, the Khuli Kutcheries being held by City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi to address complaints of the citizens had been can celled while the citizens had also been advised to use telephone number 051-9292969, WhatsApp 0333-5201507, 0306-5374126, Email cpocomplaintcell@gmail.com, twitter:@RwpPolice, Facebook: https://web.facebook.com/ and Rawalpindicpoofficeofficial/ for online registrations of their complaints.

He informed that CPO would issue directives to the authorities concerned over the complaints of the citizens.

The citizens could also contact police helpline 8787 to get a complaint registered in connection with denial and fake registration of an FIR, wrong investigation, illegal demand from an official, illegal arrest of a citizen and illegal confinement.

Punjab Police had introduced Online Complaint Service through SMS, Call or Email to facilitate the citizens.

The Deputy Superintendent Police (DSP) concerned would contact the complainant, resolve the issue and immediately report to the Punjab Police Complaint Centre, the spokesman added.

He further informed that the citizens could call or send SMS at IG Punjab police complaint cell helpline number 8787. The citizens can send the details of the complaint at the email ID, aigcomplaints.cpo@punjabpolice.gov.pk.

The complainants can also file a complaint at the official website of the Punjab Police Complaint Website.

8787 is not an emergency number, he said adding, this number is just for routine complaints. For any emergency complaint, the citizens should use 15 for immediate response.

He also advised the citizens not to misuse 15 emergency complaint number just for enjoyment or teasing others.

The spokesman said, the complainant will have to provide his/her name and CNIC number at the time of registering a complaint, otherwise no action would be taken on the complaint.

In case of difficulty in dialling Punjab police complaint number 8787, the citizens can call at 042-99212609 or 042-99212859, he added.

He said, the complainant can call on 8787 from 9am to 5pm, adding, Punjab police would take action on all genuine complaints as per law.