Rwp Police Arrest 15 Offenders
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 29, 2024 | 02:10 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2024) Rawalpindi police in an action against suspected drug peddlers, bootleggers, illegal weapon holders and other lawbreakers here on Sunday arrested 15 offenders besides recovering charras, liquor, weapons and other items from their possession, said a police spokesman.
He informed that Westrdige, Naseerabad and Rawat police rounded up six accused for having illegal weapons and recovered six 30 bore pistols, ammunition and other items from their possession.
R.A.Bazar and Airport police held three accused, Aqib, Sohaib and Zeeshan for running illegal LPG agencies.
Similarly, Mandra, Airport and Civil Lines police netted four bootleggers namely Bilal, Ibrar, Safdar and Javed and recovered 80 liters liquor from their possession.
Dhamial police in their operation managed to arrest an accused, Yousaf and recovered 150 liters local liquor from his possession.
The spokesman informed that Pirwadhai police nabbed an accused, Abdul Wahid with 14 counterfeit Currency notes of Rs 5000.
Cases have been registered against all the accused while further investigations are underway.
