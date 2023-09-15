Rwp police arrest four POs wanted in murder case

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2023 ) :Police during a crackdown here on Friday arrested four Proclaimed Offenders (POs) wanted in a murder case, said a police spokesman.

He informed that Kalar Syedan police held Sajid, Rohail, Zaryab Hussain and Talib Hussain, wanted in a murder case.

The accused had shot and killed a citizen namely Tahir Nadeem and a case was registered in Kalar Syedan police station in September 2022.

The police said that other accused allegedly involved in the case would also be rounded up.

Superintendent of Police, Saddar Muhammad Nabeel Khokhar appreciated the performance of the police team adding that such elements would be punished according to law.