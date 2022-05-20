UrduPoint.com

Rwp Police Arrest Three POs

Sumaira FH Published May 20, 2022 | 07:15 PM

Rwp police arrest three POs

Rawalpindi District Police on Friday arrested three Proclaimed Offenders (POs) wanted in a case registered in Rattamral Police Station

According to a police spokesman, Rattamral police managed to arrest three POs namely Waris, Abdul Rehman and Ismail, wanted in case registered in 2021.

Superintendent of Police Rawal, Babar Javed Joya said that Rawalpindi district police were taking stern action in accordance with the law against the lawbreakers.

He said, the operations would continue and all the POs would be sent behind the bars.

