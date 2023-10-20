Open Menu

Rwp Police Arrest Three POs Wanted In Two Cases

Muhammad Irfan Published October 20, 2023 | 03:30 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2023) Police during a crackdown here on Friday arrested three Proclaimed Offenders (POs) wanted in a murder and an attempt to murder cases, said a police spokesman. He informed that Kahuta police held Nasir Bashir, wanted in a murder case registered in Kahuta police station.

Meanwhile, Taxila police rounded up two POs namely Nazar and Azhar, wanted in an attempt to murder case.

The police said that other accused allegedly involved in the cases would also be rounded up.

Divisional Superintendents of Police appreciated the performance of the police team adding that such elements would be punished according to law.

