UrduPoint.com

Rwp Police Arrest Two POs Involved In Terrorism

Umer Jamshaid Published May 26, 2022 | 07:29 PM

Rwp police arrest two POs involved in terrorism

Rawalpindi Police on Thursday arrested two Proclaimed Offenders (POs) wanted in a case registered in Naseerabad Police Station under anti-terrorism act

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi Police on Thursday arrested two Proclaimed Offenders (POs) wanted in a case registered in Naseerabad Police Station under anti-terrorism act.

According to a police spokesman, Naseerabad police managed to arrest two POs namely Asim and Shoukat, wanted in a terrorism case.

The spokesman informed that 17 accused allegedly involved in the case were already netted and challaned.

Superintendent of Police Potohar, Rana Abdul Wahab said that Rawalpindi district police were taking strict action in accordance with the law against the lawbreakers.

He said, the operations would continue and all the POs would be sent behind the bars.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Rawalpindi All

Recent Stories

Kazakhstan Supports Putin's Initiative to Expand E ..

Kazakhstan Supports Putin's Initiative to Expand Eurasian Integration

3 seconds ago
 RWMC disposes of 20,000 tonnes of waste under Saaf ..

RWMC disposes of 20,000 tonnes of waste under Saaf Punjab campaign

2 minutes ago
 Hajj training programme to be held on May 31

Hajj training programme to be held on May 31

2 minutes ago
 Russia Weighing Shift to Crypto Transactions as Sa ..

Russia Weighing Shift to Crypto Transactions as Sanctions Hurt Exports

2 minutes ago
 Chipmaker Broadcom to buy VMware for $61 bn

Chipmaker Broadcom to buy VMware for $61 bn

2 minutes ago
 MEPCO saves over Rs 1.34b in line with T&D line lo ..

MEPCO saves over Rs 1.34b in line with T&D line losses

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.