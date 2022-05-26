Rwp police arrest two POs involved in terrorism

Rawalpindi Police on Thursday arrested two Proclaimed Offenders (POs) wanted in a case registered in Naseerabad Police Station under anti-terrorism act

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi Police on Thursday arrested two Proclaimed Offenders (POs) wanted in a case registered in Naseerabad Police Station under anti-terrorism act.

According to a police spokesman, Naseerabad police managed to arrest two POs namely Asim and Shoukat, wanted in a terrorism case.

The spokesman informed that 17 accused allegedly involved in the case were already netted and challaned.

Superintendent of Police Potohar, Rana Abdul Wahab said that Rawalpindi district police were taking strict action in accordance with the law against the lawbreakers.

He said, the operations would continue and all the POs would be sent behind the bars.