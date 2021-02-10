UrduPoint.com
Rwp Police Busts Gang Of Bike Lifter

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 10th February 2021 | 08:00 PM

Rwp police busts gang of Bike lifter

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2021 ) :Rawalpindi Police on Wednesday busted a dacoit and bike liter gang and arrested its three members besides recovering cash, a stolen motorcycle, two pistols and other items.

According to a police spokesman, police team under the supervision of SHO Taxila was constituted which after hectic efforts managed to net three accused namely Aqib, Waseem and Zabih who were dacoit, bike lifter gang members and street criminals and allegedly involved in 20 cases registered in different areas.

Police recovered a stolen motorcycle, cash, two pistols and other items from their possession.

They confessed to have committed dacoities and other crimes in different areas.

A case has been registered against all the accused while further investigation is underway, he added.

More Stories From Pakistan

