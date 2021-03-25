UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rwp Police Issue Calendar 2021 To Pay Homage To Martyrs

Muhammad Irfan 7 minutes ago Thu 25th March 2021 | 03:20 PM

Rwp Police issue calendar 2021 to pay homage to martyrs

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2021 ) :Rawalpindi district police have been issued a Calendar 2021 here on Thursday, in order to pay homage to the martyrs of district police and acknowledge their sacrifices rendered in line of the duty.

According to a police spokesman, Rawalpindi district police on the directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Muhammad Ahsan Younas took several steps to remember the sacrifices of the police personnel.

The CPO said that great nations always remembered their martyrs and feel proud of their sacrifices.

He said, nearly 111 martyrs of Rawalpindi district police had rendered the supreme sacrifices of their lives in line of the duties and to protect lives of the citizens and their properties.

He said, the Names of the martyrs are being written in golden words into the pages of the history.

Rawalpindi police launched different projects in the names of the martyrs aimed at paying homage to them, he added.

The CPO said, portraits of the martyrs were displayed on the boundary wall of the police headquarters so that the citizens could have knowledge about the sacrifices of the officials of Rawalpindi police who laid down their lives in the line of duty and to pay tribute to their commitment and sacrifice.

Muhammad Ahsan Younas said that, "We are proud of our martyrs and Ghazis and they are our heroes."

Related Topics

Police Martyrs Shaheed Rawalpindi Gold

Recent Stories

UAE announces 2,043 new COVID-19 cases, 2,200 reco ..

12 minutes ago

UK university to return looted African sculpture

12 minutes ago

Rescue 1122 team recovers mother-child from rubble ..

12 minutes ago

Treatment Ban for Alabama's Trans Kids to Violate ..

12 minutes ago

71,433 senior citizens inoculated in 13 days

12 minutes ago

CS reviews security, administrative arrangements f ..

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.