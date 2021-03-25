Rwp Police issue calendar 2021 to pay homage to martyrs

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2021 ) :Rawalpindi district police have been issued a Calendar 2021 here on Thursday, in order to pay homage to the martyrs of district police and acknowledge their sacrifices rendered in line of the duty.

According to a police spokesman, Rawalpindi district police on the directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Muhammad Ahsan Younas took several steps to remember the sacrifices of the police personnel.

The CPO said that great nations always remembered their martyrs and feel proud of their sacrifices.

He said, nearly 111 martyrs of Rawalpindi district police had rendered the supreme sacrifices of their lives in line of the duties and to protect lives of the citizens and their properties.

He said, the Names of the martyrs are being written in golden words into the pages of the history.

Rawalpindi police launched different projects in the names of the martyrs aimed at paying homage to them, he added.

The CPO said, portraits of the martyrs were displayed on the boundary wall of the police headquarters so that the citizens could have knowledge about the sacrifices of the officials of Rawalpindi police who laid down their lives in the line of duty and to pay tribute to their commitment and sacrifice.

Muhammad Ahsan Younas said that, "We are proud of our martyrs and Ghazis and they are our heroes."