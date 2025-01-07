Rwp Police Khidmat Centers facilitate 176,337 citizens during 2024

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2025) Rawalpindi District Police Khidmat centers facilitated 176,337 citizens during 2024 with different services relating to issuance of character certificate, registration of tenants and house servants, general police verification, report of missing persons and items, said a police spokesman.

He informed that Rawalpindi district police are taking all possible measures to provide maximum facilitate to the citizens.

13 Khidmat centers including state-of-the-art Khidmat center, Liaquat Bagh are functioning in Rawalpindi.

Positive feedback from the citizens regarding the facilities of Khidmat centers was given and the citizens appreciated the services.

61,704 people obtained police character certificates from Rawalpindi Khidmat centers in 2024 while 60,614 citizens availed general police verification facilities.

The spokesman further said that 6,442 people obtained new driving licenses from Khidmat centers and 9,720 citizens obtained learner driving licenses from Khidmat centers of Rawalpindi.

8,932 people renewed learner driving licenses and 1600 citizens got copies of the FIRs while 745 people filed missing person reports.

633 citizens received their tenancy and employee registration certificates at different Marakaz and 177 people got duplicate driving licenses, he said adding, 355 applicants got international driving licenses while 96 citizens got their licenses renewed which were issued from other districts.

According to the vision of Chief Minister Punjab, Maryam Nawaz Sharif and Inspector General of Police, Punjab, the best facilities are being ensured from Khidmat centers for the convenience of the citizens, he said.

City Police Officer, Rawalpindi, Syed Khalid Hamdani said that best service delivery is top priority of Rawalpindi district police and the authorities concerned have been directed to ensure provision of best possible facilities at Khidmat centers along with police stations.