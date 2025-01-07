Open Menu

Rwp Police Khidmat Centers Facilitate 176,337 Citizens During 2024

Umer Jamshaid Published January 07, 2025 | 01:30 PM

Rwp Police Khidmat Centers facilitate 176,337 citizens during 2024

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2025) Rawalpindi District Police Khidmat centers facilitated 176,337 citizens during 2024 with different services relating to issuance of character certificate, registration of tenants and house servants, general police verification, report of missing persons and items, said a police spokesman.

He informed that Rawalpindi district police are taking all possible measures to provide maximum facilitate to the citizens.

13 Khidmat centers including state-of-the-art Khidmat center, Liaquat Bagh are functioning in Rawalpindi.

Positive feedback from the citizens regarding the facilities of Khidmat centers was given and the citizens appreciated the services.

61,704 people obtained police character certificates from Rawalpindi Khidmat centers in 2024 while 60,614 citizens availed general police verification facilities.

The spokesman further said that 6,442 people obtained new driving licenses from Khidmat centers and 9,720 citizens obtained learner driving licenses from Khidmat centers of Rawalpindi.

8,932 people renewed learner driving licenses and 1600 citizens got copies of the FIRs while 745 people filed missing person reports.

633 citizens received their tenancy and employee registration certificates at different Marakaz and 177 people got duplicate driving licenses, he said adding, 355 applicants got international driving licenses while 96 citizens got their licenses renewed which were issued from other districts.

According to the vision of Chief Minister Punjab, Maryam Nawaz Sharif and Inspector General of Police, Punjab, the best facilities are being ensured from Khidmat centers for the convenience of the citizens, he said.

City Police Officer, Rawalpindi, Syed Khalid Hamdani said that best service delivery is top priority of Rawalpindi district police and the authorities concerned have been directed to ensure provision of best possible facilities at Khidmat centers along with police stations.

Related Topics

Missing Persons Maryam Nawaz Sharif Police Chief Minister Punjab Punjab Rawalpindi Bagh All From Best Top Employment

Recent Stories

Registration Opens for Attractive Vehicle Number P ..

Registration Opens for Attractive Vehicle Number Plates via e-Auction App and We ..

2 minutes ago
 realme C75 Sets New Sales Records with Its Waterpr ..

Realme C75 Sets New Sales Records with Its Waterproof Promise

3 minutes ago
 European OECD countries lead nuclear power generat ..

European OECD countries lead nuclear power generation

47 minutes ago
 Pakistan set unique record in South Africa despite ..

Pakistan set unique record in South Africa despite 10-wicket defeat

58 minutes ago
 Weather update: Karachi experiences coldest night ..

Weather update: Karachi experiences coldest night of winter season

1 hour ago
 Air Arabia launches new non-stop flights to Ethiop ..

Air Arabia launches new non-stop flights to Ethiopia

1 hour ago
Jemima Goldsmith sustains injureis after falling f ..

Jemima Goldsmith sustains injureis after falling from South African mountain

2 hours ago
 53 dead as heavy earthquake of 6.8 magnitude jolts ..

53 dead as heavy earthquake of 6.8 magnitude jolts Tibet

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 January 2025

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 January 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 January 2025

5 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler inaugurates 21st Sharjah Arabic Poet ..

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates 21st Sharjah Arabic Poetry Festival

11 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler inaugurates mosque, checks cemetery ..

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates mosque, checks cemetery readiness

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan