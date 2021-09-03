Rwp Police set up anti-harassment, violence cell for women in Women Police Station

UrduPoint.com

Rawalpindi district police on the directives of Inspector General of Police, Punjab Inam Ghani, have set up anti-harassment and violence cell for women in Women Police Station here

Four special desks will operate under the newly established cell including victim support, monitoring, investigation and prosecution and victim feedback and assistance desks.

The cell would deal with all the incidents of harassment and violence against women.

Lady police victim support officers have been appointed in all the police stations in Rawalpindi. Women would be able to report cases of harassment, abuse and violence through emergency helpline 15, Rawalpindi Police UAN 111-276-797 or women safety App and Rawalpindi police App.

The safety and legal aid would be ensured for women as per the vision of IGP Punjab Inam Ghani, said City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi, Muhammad Ahsan Younas.

Special female police officers have been appointed as Victim Support Officers in all police stations of Rawalpindi, who will help and assist the victims accordingly during the entire investigation process.

Investigation of registered cases would be directly supervised by senior officers to ensure merit, safety of the victims and make sure that the accused is awarded exemplary punishment as per law.

The special desks would guide and assist the victims during different stages of the investigation and prosecution process accordingly.

Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) Investigation, Ghazanfar Ali Shah would supervise the operations of the special cell, whereas Inspector Shahida Yasmin would be the overall incharge of the cell.

The CPO said that as per IGP Punjab's vision, safety of the women was first priority of Punjab Police, and it is right of the females to be protected at home, educational institutes, workplaces & markets and police would take all possible steps to ensure their safety and security.

