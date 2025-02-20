Open Menu

Rwp Police To Ensure Foolproof Security For Champions Trophy Matches

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 20, 2025 | 05:10 PM

Rwp police to ensure foolproof security for Champions Trophy matches

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2025) Rawalpindi district police had finalized arrangements to ensure foolproof security for Champions Trophy matches, said City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Syed Khalid Hamdani here on Thursday.

Chairing a meeting held at CPO office to review security arrangements, Syed Khalid Hamdani said that more than 5000 police personnel would perform duties for the security of the matches. Over 350 City Traffic Police (CTP) personnel would also perform duties to ensure traffic arrangements.

A comprehensive plan has been prepared for the security of the route and Rawalpindi cricket stadium, he said adding, best possible arrangements would be made with the cooperation of all the institutions to provide the best environment for the cricket fans.

Extraordinary security arrangements have been put in place for the Champions Trophy matches to be played at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

The cricket fans would be allowed entry in the cricket stadium through walk-through gates, and body searches would also be at the entry points.

The prohibited items including hands-free, power banks, AirPods, food and drink would not be allowed, he informed.

The police teams, dolphins and elite force would perform patrol duties in and around the stadium, Syed Khalid Hamdani said and informed that on the rooftops the expert snipers would also be deployed.

Best traffic arrangements would be ensured for the convenience of the citizens. Eight cricket series were successfully organized during last 2 years, he added.

Foolproof security arrangements would be ensured in collaboration with Pakistan Army, Rangers and other security agencies, the CPO said.

The CPO reviewed all security arrangements and gave important instructions to the officers.

The meeting was attended by SSP Operations, SSP Investigation, Chief Traffic Officer, SP Security, Divisional SPs, SPCIA, SDPOs and other officers.

Recent Stories

ICC allow Pakistan to include Imam-ul-Haq in squad ..

ICC allow Pakistan to include Imam-ul-Haq in squad for Champions Trophy 2025

39 seconds ago
 GCAA, AMMROC sign strategic MoU to advance aviatio ..

GCAA, AMMROC sign strategic MoU to advance aviation training, capability develop ..

47 seconds ago
 Tawazun Council, FANR discuss cooperation prospect ..

Tawazun Council, FANR discuss cooperation prospects at IDEX

55 seconds ago
 ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Here is a way how Pakis ..

ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Here is a way how Pakistan can survive in mega event

7 minutes ago
 Ali Al Nuaimi meets US Congressional delegation in ..

Ali Al Nuaimi meets US Congressional delegation in Israel

16 minutes ago
 ADNOC’s listed companies targeting continued gro ..

ADNOC’s listed companies targeting continued growth after posting $49.7 billio ..

31 minutes ago
EDGE, Leonardo DRS partner to reinforce UAE defenc ..

EDGE, Leonardo DRS partner to reinforce UAE defence, industrial capabilities

46 minutes ago
 EDGE signs MoU with Point Trading Group for Night ..

EDGE signs MoU with Point Trading Group for Night Vision Goggles

46 minutes ago
 France's Naval Group in talks with UAE on unmanned ..

France's Naval Group in talks with UAE on unmanned systems

46 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Investment Office partners with China’ ..

Abu Dhabi Investment Office partners with China’s Wind Information

1 hour ago
 Khalifa University joins ATLAS collaboration at CE ..

Khalifa University joins ATLAS collaboration at CERN in Geneva

1 hour ago
 EDGE, FNSS partner to modernise Armed Forces' infa ..

EDGE, FNSS partner to modernise Armed Forces' infantry fighting vehicles

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan