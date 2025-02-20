Rwp Police To Ensure Foolproof Security For Champions Trophy Matches
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 20, 2025 | 05:10 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2025) Rawalpindi district police had finalized arrangements to ensure foolproof security for Champions Trophy matches, said City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Syed Khalid Hamdani here on Thursday.
Chairing a meeting held at CPO office to review security arrangements, Syed Khalid Hamdani said that more than 5000 police personnel would perform duties for the security of the matches. Over 350 City Traffic Police (CTP) personnel would also perform duties to ensure traffic arrangements.
A comprehensive plan has been prepared for the security of the route and Rawalpindi cricket stadium, he said adding, best possible arrangements would be made with the cooperation of all the institutions to provide the best environment for the cricket fans.
Extraordinary security arrangements have been put in place for the Champions Trophy matches to be played at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.
The cricket fans would be allowed entry in the cricket stadium through walk-through gates, and body searches would also be at the entry points.
The prohibited items including hands-free, power banks, AirPods, food and drink would not be allowed, he informed.
The police teams, dolphins and elite force would perform patrol duties in and around the stadium, Syed Khalid Hamdani said and informed that on the rooftops the expert snipers would also be deployed.
Best traffic arrangements would be ensured for the convenience of the citizens. Eight cricket series were successfully organized during last 2 years, he added.
Foolproof security arrangements would be ensured in collaboration with Pakistan Army, Rangers and other security agencies, the CPO said.
The CPO reviewed all security arrangements and gave important instructions to the officers.
The meeting was attended by SSP Operations, SSP Investigation, Chief Traffic Officer, SP Security, Divisional SPs, SPCIA, SDPOs and other officers.
