Rwp Ring Road Project To Be Completed By July 31; Commissioner
Muhammad Irfan Published January 21, 2024 | 04:30 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2024) Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Liaquat Ali Chatta has said that Rawalpindi Ring Road project would be completed by July 31. He informed that the work had been started at the bridges of river Swan and Sil. Thalian Interchange is also being remodeled while the modeling of traffic network of Ring Road and Motorway is also in progress, he said.
He said that Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) would give a plan for plantation on both sides of the Ring Road.
Over 18 percent physical work of the Ring Road project had been completed, Liaquat Ali Chatta informed.
He said that the Ring Road project would be completed by July 31 and the project would be inaugurated on August 14.
There will be no compromise on the quality of the construction work, he added.
Five interchanges, 11 overpasses and bridges on two rivers, six canals and a railway bridge would be constructed on the Ring Road besides 15 subways.
The design of the rest area on the Ring Road would also be prepared soon, the Commissioner said.
Liaquat Ali Chatta said that the completion of the ring road project would greatly help improve the traffic system of Rawalpindi city, adding that this project would provide employment opportunities to local residents.
