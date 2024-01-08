Rwp Ring Road project to be completed within stipulated time frame: Commissioner

Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Liaquat Ali Chatta here on Monday said that the Rawalpindi Ring Road project would be completed within the stipulated time frame

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2024) Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Liaquat Ali Chatta here on Monday said that the Rawalpindi Ring Road project would be completed within the stipulated time frame.

During a visit to the Ring Road Project Camp Office, Liaquat Ali Chhatta was given a briefing on the progress of work on the Ring Road project.

The Commissioner reviewed the construction work by visiting different areas from Khasala Khudard to Thalian Interchange.

He warned that negligence in construction work would not be tolerated.

Five interchanges, 11 overpasses, bridges on two rivers, six canals and a railway bridge would be constructed with 15 subways on the ring road.

A rest area would also be constructed on the ring road, he informed.

The Ring Road Project would be a great gift for the people of Rawalpindi. This project would provide employment opportunities to the local people, he added.

No way would be given to any society located near the ring road project, he said.