Open Menu

Rwp Ring Road Project To Be Completed Within Stipulated Time Frame: Commissioner

Muhammad Irfan Published January 08, 2024 | 08:10 PM

Rwp Ring Road project to be completed within stipulated time frame: Commissioner

Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Liaquat Ali Chatta here on Monday said that the Rawalpindi Ring Road project would be completed within the stipulated time frame

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2024) Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Liaquat Ali Chatta here on Monday said that the Rawalpindi Ring Road project would be completed within the stipulated time frame.

During a visit to the Ring Road Project Camp Office, Liaquat Ali Chhatta was given a briefing on the progress of work on the Ring Road project.

The Commissioner reviewed the construction work by visiting different areas from Khasala Khudard to Thalian Interchange.

He warned that negligence in construction work would not be tolerated.

Five interchanges, 11 overpasses, bridges on two rivers, six canals and a railway bridge would be constructed with 15 subways on the ring road.

A rest area would also be constructed on the ring road, he informed.

The Ring Road Project would be a great gift for the people of Rawalpindi. This project would provide employment opportunities to the local people, he added.

No way would be given to any society located near the ring road project, he said.

Related Topics

Visit Road Rawalpindi Progress From Employment

Recent Stories

Spain recognises Kosovo passports, but not indepen ..

Spain recognises Kosovo passports, but not independence

4 minutes ago
 Pakistan Army Chief calls on Bahrain’s King, top ..

Pakistan Army Chief calls on Bahrain’s King, top military officials to boost d ..

38 minutes ago
 First national polio campaign of year 2024 begins

First national polio campaign of year 2024 begins

28 minutes ago
 Consultative session on agriculture sector for ADP ..

Consultative session on agriculture sector for ADP 2024-25 held

20 minutes ago
 Medical colleges’ seat enhancement only possible ..

Medical colleges’ seat enhancement only possible with PMDC's approval

20 minutes ago
 Lahore Chamber inks MoU with Ghurki Hospital

Lahore Chamber inks MoU with Ghurki Hospital

28 minutes ago
Assistant Food Controller Kohat visits different m ..

Assistant Food Controller Kohat visits different markets

20 minutes ago
 'Appalling' false convictions for UK Post Office ' ..

'Appalling' false convictions for UK Post Office 'thefts' spur outrage

20 minutes ago
 PMML joins PML-Z’s Qaumi Yakjehti Alliance

PMML joins PML-Z’s Qaumi Yakjehti Alliance

20 minutes ago
 PFA DG inaugurates ‘Eat safe food campaign'

PFA DG inaugurates ‘Eat safe food campaign'

26 minutes ago
 Indian troops continue violent CASOs in IIOJK

Indian troops continue violent CASOs in IIOJK

26 minutes ago
 Preparations of general elections discusses

Preparations of general elections discusses

26 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan